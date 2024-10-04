Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.49 and last traded at $98.02. 47,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 302,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

