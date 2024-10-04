Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 268,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 192,362 shares.The stock last traded at $28.27 and had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNTH. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $819.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 384,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

