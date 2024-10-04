North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.19), with a volume of 638397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.15).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £405.77 million, a PE ratio of -4,428.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 14.91.

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17,142.86%.

Insider Activity at North American Income Trust

About North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 83,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($332,734.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $59,700,000. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

