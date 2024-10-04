Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.70 and last traded at $124.58. Approximately 1,959,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,769,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Vistra Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Vistra by 34.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

