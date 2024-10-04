PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $76.61. Approximately 1,562,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,982,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

