Monero Price Reaches $147.81 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $54.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $147.81 or 0.00237146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,329.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00521452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.