Cardano Market Cap Tops $12.34 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and approximately $244.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.99 or 0.03898611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

