Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0046

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $262.80 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,329.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00521452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00237146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

