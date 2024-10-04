Substratum One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.68 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,253.66 or 0.99877968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023818 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

