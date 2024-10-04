Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.46 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,329.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00521452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00237146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,997,806 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

