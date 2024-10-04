Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $190.07 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $190.07 million and $56.51 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001906 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 642,919,224.7408364 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.12064948 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,160,188.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars.

