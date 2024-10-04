Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $128.91 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,210,044 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.