HashAI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.94 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $56.94 million and $183,369.18 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00252258 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00066021 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $251,173.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

