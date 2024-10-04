io.net (IO) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

io.net (IO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $168.73 million and approximately $58.77 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One io.net token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.69663011 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $64,944,044.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

