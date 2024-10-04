EOS Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $999.28 million and approximately $51.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

