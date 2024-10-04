ICON Trading 15% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $137.15 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,431,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,692,701 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,036,327,970.1113755 with 1,021,674,590.8590562 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13090827 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,497,565.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

