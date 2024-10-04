Venom Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Venom has a market cap of $155.30 million and $1.95 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,122,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,017,452.32 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08938896 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,636,199.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

