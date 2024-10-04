SUNDOG Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.42 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $244.77 million and approximately $149.42 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00252258 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,449,375 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.23643713 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $151,427,945.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.