LimeWire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.13 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $45.13 million and $3.03 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,485 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14623641 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,425,432.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

