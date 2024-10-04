Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

