Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $130,000 Investment in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KVH Industries

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,402.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,402.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,357,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 369,961 shares of company stock worth $1,631,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

