1,694 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

