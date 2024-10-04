Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $130,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.91 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

