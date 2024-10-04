American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 200.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 633.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.11 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

