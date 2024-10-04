Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,259 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

