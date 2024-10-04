Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,398 Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Intevac by 94.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Intevac by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.80. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Intevac had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

