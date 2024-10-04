Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 29,026 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

DHC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $938.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.