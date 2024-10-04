Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $142,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of ARCT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

