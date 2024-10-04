Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 308,831 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 308,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microvast by 569.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

