Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV remained flat at C$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$496.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.56. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.02.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIV shares. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.60.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Stories

