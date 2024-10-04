Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0231 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $231.18 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0225248 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,948,321.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

