Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.11

Vow (VOW) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Vow has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and $753,008.14 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

