Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.02 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $763,946.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

