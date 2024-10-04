Aion Self Reported Market Cap Tops $831,598.01 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $831,598.01 and $24.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,819.69 or 0.39959835 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

