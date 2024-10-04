dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.52 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $18,572.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00104383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99591626 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,197.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

