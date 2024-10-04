Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $62.77 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,203.41 or 1.00012150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05709242 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,507,964.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.