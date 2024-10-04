LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Up 23.3% This Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $34,239.28 and approximately $327.18 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

