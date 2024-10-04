Casper Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $159.07 million and $7.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00252412 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,954,491,191 coins and its circulating supply is 12,348,932,774 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,953,172,691 with 12,347,675,907 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01232805 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,928,511.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

