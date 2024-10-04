KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $164,464.27 and approximately $59,535.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 64.6% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,203.41 or 1.00012150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071407 USD and is down -11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $100,425.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

