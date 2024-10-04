Qtum (QTUM) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $249.68 million and $25.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00003811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.99 or 0.03897353 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,343,220 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.