Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $659,886.06

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $32.64 million and $659,886.06 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,239.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00522465 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00073763 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007211 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08274205 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $770,022.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

