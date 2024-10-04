NSUR COIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440.41 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

NSUR COIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

