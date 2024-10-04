Lista DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.52 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $60.93 million and $7.52 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,463,847 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,473,655.82150224 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.3238321 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,455,535.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

