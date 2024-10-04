Solayer SOL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $646,507.00 (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $98.43 million and approximately $646,507.00 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $147.11 or 0.00236845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00252857 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 946,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 942,395.9227146. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 141.72609279 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $447,596.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.