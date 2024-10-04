Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.89 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $792.48 million and approximately $72.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,049,890,452 coins and its circulating supply is 4,524,891,121 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,049,717,242.82 with 4,524,717,225.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1605506 USD and is down -10.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $71,902,718.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

