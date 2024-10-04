holoride Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $18,336.44 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.85 or 0.03899192 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00042364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002324 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00319768 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,508.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

