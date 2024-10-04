SOLVE Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 12% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $158,163.35 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

