MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $213.63 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $35.01 or 0.00056373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $213.63 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,036.88 or 0.99879701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.55083973 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $8,940,345.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

