Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $60.96 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information."

