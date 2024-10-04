Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $300.49 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,036.88 or 0.99879701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

